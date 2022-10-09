A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Kanye West: I'll go to 'death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE' after Instagram ban

Rapper claims Jews sabotaged him after social-media giant restricts his account

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2022 at 5:05pm
Kanye West (Photo by David Shankbone, courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Acclaimed rapper Kanye West appeared to threaten Jewish people in a tweet posted Sunday, shortly after his Instagram account was restricted for content viewed by some users as antisemitic.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda,” he wrote, in one of his first tweets in two years.

The post was later removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

Read the full story ›

