A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldTRAGIC ACCIDENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

At least 146 dead after South Korea crowd surge during Halloween festivities

Officials investigating exact cause of incident

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2022 at 5:41pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Deadly crowd surge at Halloween event in South Korea leaves nearly 150 dead (video screenshot)

Deadly crowd surge at Halloween event in South Korea leaves nearly 150 dead (video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – At least 146 people were killed and 150 hurt in a chaotic stampede in South Korea after thousands gathered in the night-life area of the capital, Seoul, to celebrate Halloween.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede on Saturday night.

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. "A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties," Choi Cheon-sik from the National Fire Agency said. Many of those killed were at a nearby nightclub, he said. 150 dead (video screenshot)[/caption]

TRENDING: 'Save our democracy' is the new 'Russia collusion'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







At least 146 dead after South Korea crowd surge during Halloween festivities
Fetterman's performance in Braddock 'does not bode well'
Republicans messaging on abortion comes into focus
New plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River
New York Post says it was hijacked by rogue employee
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×