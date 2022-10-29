At least 146 dead after South Korea crowd surge during Halloween festivities

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – At least 146 people were killed and 150 hurt in a chaotic stampede in South Korea after thousands gathered in the night-life area of the capital, Seoul, to celebrate Halloween.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede on Saturday night.

The incident took place at about 10:20 p.m. after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul. "A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties," Choi Cheon-sik from the National Fire Agency said. Many of those killed were at a nearby nightclub, he said. 150 dead (video screenshot)[/caption]

TRENDING: 'Save our democracy' is the new 'Russia collusion'

Read the full story ›