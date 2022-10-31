A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Leftist Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

Extremely tight race marks an about-face for country

By WND News Services
Published October 30, 2022
(AP) -- SAO PAULO -- Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.

With more than 99% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.

It is a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.

