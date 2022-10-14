Leftist student employees accused of sabotaging Matt Walsh livestream

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY WIRE) – Those trying to watch the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) livestream of Matt Walsh’s University of Houston speech Thursday night were met with an unavailable video, and leftist student employees are being blamed.

YAF wrote following the event that it believes it is likely that student employees who opposed Walsh’s speech disrupted the livestream. Part of the speech was seen on YAF’s YouTube page, but poor audio made it impossible to hear what Walsh was saying. The livestream later became completely unavailable.

“One of the student workers, Ky Lai, was in communication with members of a leftist coalition, ‘Stop Transphobia @ UH,’ and shared that she would be working behind the scenes. After YAF became aware of this student worker’s postings, she was removed from the event, and a bomb sweep was conducted,” Nick Baker, assistant editor for YAF’s The New Guard, wrote.

Read the full story ›