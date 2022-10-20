A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldHYPOCRISY OF THE LEFT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit

'Hasn't he heard of Zoom?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 4:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

London Mayor Sadiq Khan

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing criticism on social media for flying 7,000 miles from the United Kingdom to Argentina to participate in a climate change summit.

Khan began his three-day visit to Argentina Wednesday to speak at the C40 summit with almost 100 other mayors after taking a 7,000-mile overnight flight from London to Buenos Aires, Evening Standard reported. The move earned sharp pushback from critics on social media who accused Khan of hypocrisy for the 14,000-mile round trip flight’s carbon emissions.

"Sadiq Khan and his lackeys have flown a 14,000 miles round trip to Buenos Aries to lecture us on climate change," British politician Martin Daubney tweeted. "Which, by his own words, makes him ‘an accomplice to our destruction’ Why couldn’t Khan just do it by Zoom & set an example?"

TRENDING: IRS makes highest deductible hike on record thanks to Biden's inflation

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Singapore penalizes Vogue magazine for promoting non-traditional families
Top House Dem admits the party knew it was causing inflation
1 in every 500 small children who receive Pfizer vaccine hospitalized by it
Biden admin funding drag shows in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'
London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×