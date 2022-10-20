London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing criticism on social media for flying 7,000 miles from the United Kingdom to Argentina to participate in a climate change summit.

Khan began his three-day visit to Argentina Wednesday to speak at the C40 summit with almost 100 other mayors after taking a 7,000-mile overnight flight from London to Buenos Aires, Evening Standard reported. The move earned sharp pushback from critics on social media who accused Khan of hypocrisy for the 14,000-mile round trip flight’s carbon emissions.

"Sadiq Khan and his lackeys have flown a 14,000 miles round trip to Buenos Aries to lecture us on climate change," British politician Martin Daubney tweeted. "Which, by his own words, makes him ‘an accomplice to our destruction’ Why couldn’t Khan just do it by Zoom & set an example?"

