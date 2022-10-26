A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Magnetic fields provide way to securely 'prove' Bible events, say Israeli researchers

'It all fit perfectly – better than I could even imagine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 25, 2022 at 8:31pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- An interdisciplinary team of Israeli scientists and archaeologists may have come one step closer to “proving” the historical veracity of the Bible.

Through archaeomagnetic dating, archaeologists can now combine the holy trinity of modern biblical archaeology — the biblical text’s account, extrabiblical historical sources and scientifically excavated artifacts — to do precise dating of destruction layers from military conquests described in the Bible.

The method utilizes excavation layers that have already been reliably dated to create baseline anchors for the archaeomagnetic data, which can then be applied to other sites that until now had been impossible to confidently date. The more anchors are created, the researchers say, the more finely calibrated the dating method will become.

