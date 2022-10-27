Major nation expanding assisted suicide law to include mentally ill

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Medical assistance in dying (MAID) has been available in Canada since 2016 and is set to expand in March 2023, extending eligibility to those with a mental illness.

Bill C-7 would allow individuals seeking MAID to apply solely on the basis of a mental disorder. Prior to the bill's passage, MAID eligibility was based on having a "grievous and irremediable medical condition," according to a report from the Canadian government on the practice.

Creighton School of Medicine professor Charles Camosy said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" the bill would allow "mature minors" to be euthanized by state doctors without the consent of their parents.

TRENDING: DeSantis or Crist? Look who opens double-digit lead in new Florida governor poll

Read the full story ›