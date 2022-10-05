Major paper: Scientists doubt Pfizer's claims about vaccines

Prominent medical scientists and physicians have been warning for more than a year that the mRNA vaccines were ineffective and posed serious health risks.

Now, a major German newspaper is reporting that doubts are increasing among virologists, epidemiologists and pharmacologists about whether the information provided by the manufacturers is correct.

Die Welt reports the scientists are demanding an independent review of the studies that led to the approval of the BioNtech/Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The primary data supporting the studies, they argue, have been kept under lock and key by the manufacturers.

NEW - Doubts are increasing in scientific circles as to whether the manufacturers' claims about the mRNA vaccine are accurate. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna still refuse to allow independent verification of the data. "The data has to be on the table."https://t.co/FKSl139SXw — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 4, 2022

Last week, a top London cardiologist who was one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and promote it on British television called for a suspension of the shots, arguing in a scientific paper that there is evidence the risk of harm is greater than any benefit.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who presented his paper at a news conference in the British capital, said "there is a strong scientific, ethical, and moral case to be made that COVID-19 vaccines rollout must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny."

His paper, published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance in two parts, here and here, is titled "Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine."

