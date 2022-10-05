A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Major paper: Scientists doubt Pfizer's claims about vaccines

Demanding independent review of underlying data

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published October 5, 2022 at 7:21pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 Response and vaccination program, including the authorization of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 Response and vaccination program, including the authorization of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)


Prominent medical scientists and physicians have been warning for more than a year that the mRNA vaccines were ineffective and posed serious health risks.

Now, a major German newspaper is reporting that doubts are increasing among virologists, epidemiologists and pharmacologists about whether the information provided by the manufacturers is correct.

Die Welt reports the scientists are demanding an independent review of the studies that led to the approval of the BioNtech/Pfizer and Moderna shots.

The primary data supporting the studies, they argue, have been kept under lock and key by the manufacturers.

Last week, a top London cardiologist who was one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and promote it on British television called for a suspension of the shots, arguing in a scientific paper that there is evidence the risk of harm is greater than any benefit.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who presented his paper at a news conference in the British capital, said "there is a strong scientific, ethical, and moral case to be made that COVID-19 vaccines rollout must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny."

Are scientists doubting Pfizer's claims about the COVID vaccines?

His paper, published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance in two parts, here and here, is titled "Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine."

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Eric Metaxas: 'Silence' of American churches echoes 1930s Nazi Germany
CEO arrested for storing U.S. election info in China
Major paper: Scientists doubt Pfizer's claims about vaccines
School board members report mom to DOJ for criticizing COVID policies
Tony Bobulinski: Joe Biden 'chairman' of corrupt family business
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×