U.S.THE MEAN SEASON
Massive efforts to restore power underway in Florida

42,000 linemen responding

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022 at 5:31pm
(BREITBART) – Massive efforts are underway to restore power in the Sunshine State in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, with tens of thousands of linemen responding to the millions without power.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and emergency officials said before the arrival of the storm that 42,000 linemen were ready to respond to the anticipated power outages across the state.

According to the PowerOutage.us tracker, 1.9 million customers are without power in Florida, but that is down from the over 2 million reported Thursday. DeSantis said during Friday’s press conference that they are largely prioritizing” getting power and running potable water to the rest of the area’s healthcare facilities,” particularly in the southwest.

