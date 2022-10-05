Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter.

Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.

Reporters and journalists, however, expressed doubts and even fears about Musk’s purchase.

Read the full story ›