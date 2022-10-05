A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter

'Be afraid, be actually afraid'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) – Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter.

Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.

Reporters and journalists, however, expressed doubts and even fears about Musk’s purchase.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State lawmakers promising 'repercussions' for surgeons doing mutilations on children
Elon Musk draws criticism from Zelensky after Peace Plan Twitter poll
DHS released record number of illegal migrants with tracking devices, phones
Swiss company offers fortified luxury bunkers for the apocalypse
Americans should prepare for gas prices to keep rising, analysts warn
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×