A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Michael Landon's daughter pleads for answers after son killed by bus

'This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 9-1-1'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2022 at 5:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Michael Landon (Video screenshot)

Michael Landon (Video screenshot)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is demanding answers nearly two months after her 24-year-old son was 'left to die on the side of the road' when he was struck by a Los Angeles Metro bus.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Shawna Landon told how the anguish over her son's untimely death has been compounded by the lack of information and accountability over the tragic accident.

The 50-year-old, who is one of the Little House on the Prairie star's nine children, revealed her son Dylan Lupia was left for dead in the California coastal city of Rancho Palos Verdes on August 17, when the driver of the city bus allegedly continued on his route after fatally hitting the young man.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Thief pick-pockets dead victim who was pinned under truck
'What is a Woman' campus stop prompts drama, debate
WATCH: Donald Trump rally in Mesa, Arizona
'The Chip Girl': Woman's microchip implant in her hand goes viral
2 people shot outside home of Lee Zeldin, N.Y. Republican governor candidate
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×