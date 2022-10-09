Michael Landon's daughter pleads for answers after son killed by bus

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY MAIL) -- The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is demanding answers nearly two months after her 24-year-old son was 'left to die on the side of the road' when he was struck by a Los Angeles Metro bus.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Shawna Landon told how the anguish over her son's untimely death has been compounded by the lack of information and accountability over the tragic accident.

The 50-year-old, who is one of the Little House on the Prairie star's nine children, revealed her son Dylan Lupia was left for dead in the California coastal city of Rancho Palos Verdes on August 17, when the driver of the city bus allegedly continued on his route after fatally hitting the young man.

