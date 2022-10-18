Midterm election will make or break America

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

In the last major election, some sat out. Radicals won out. Now we must vote out those harming our nation before more damage is done.

Remember the words of warning from Thomas Jefferson: "All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent."

I beseech you with all the urgency and fervency I have to join millions of patriotic and principled Americans in what can be the most significant turnaround election in our history.

Recently, Brother Andrew, affectionately called "God's Smuggler," died at the age of 94 after a lifetime of risking his life smuggling Bibles into communist countries. My experience with him is one I'll never forget.

In a late-night meeting with our ministry team in his hometown of Amsterdam, Holland, he was asked by a student, "If you could do it all again, would you do anything differently?"

"Yes," he replied, "I'd be more radical."

Considering the precarious place America has come to after not even two years of a leftist Democratic Party ruled by socialists, Marxists and globalists controlling the presidency, Senate and House, we must be part of a righteous, radical revolution, not sit on the sidelines Nov. 8.

Surveying the Situation

Two years ago we had a robust economy and inflation was virtually nonexistent; we had low unemployment and acceptable gas prices; our border was basically secure; wages were rising especially for minorities; mortgage rates were low; global leaders and adversaries respected us; we enjoyed energy independence (for the first time in 70 years); our military was being rebuilt; schools were not enmeshed in indoctrination/sexualization of children; leaders in the administration were competent problem solvers; conservative constitutionalists were being placed on the Supreme Court and in judgeships across America; protections for the unborn were moving forward along with the anticipated reversal of Roe v. Wade; there was no recession or supply shortages; Taliban and ISIS were defeated; finally, the scourge of COVID was coming under control alongside a responsible plan for withdrawal from Afghanistan with honor.

Far-left opposition was nonstop and vicious from the radicalized Democratic Party and their allies in the dishonest media, Hollywood and liberal academia. Those who denied we were in a cultural civil war began acknowledging traditional conservatives had stirred up a hornet's nest.

Today we face the brutal reality of recession, a tottering stock market, worst inflation in 40 years and the highest gas prices in history; sky-high mortgage interest rates; explosive violent crime in cities; unprecedented border chaos and the accompanying fentanyl deadly epidemic; CRT and radical LGBTQ indoctrination in schools, businesses and military; corruption in the media, Department of Justice and FBI; "woke" and "climate crisis" ideology undermining freedoms and justifying out-of-control spending fueling inflation; transgender mutilation, abortion (until birth), marijuana legalization and student loan absolution; massive government giveaways and underwriting of "illegals'" medical care, transportation, cellphones, food stamps and education; finally, an inept, increasingly incapacitated almost 80-year-old "accidental president" who called out a dead congresswoman in the audience as he regularly bumbles through prepared propaganda on the teleprompter.

A similarly disastrous presidency, that of Jimmy Carter, some 40 years ago brought us 18% inflation and mortgage rates of 14% before Americans finally awakened and escorted him out of office with a radical response that brought in the "Reagan Revolution" to rescue the nation and relegate Soviet communism to the "trash heap of history."

Our 3-fold Radical Response

Jesus told us followers that we are the "salt of the earth." Our sacred responsibility is to hold back decay as we advance the Gospel of His kingdom in our midst. Our responsibility is carried out with three biblically informed action steps:

1. Committed prayer

2. Confessed sin

3. Civic engagement

Tragically, in the average evangelical church, data shows that 25 to 35% are not even registered to vote. Worse, 40 to 50% of the members who are registered to vote don't bother to fulfill their civic responsibility. Many pastors try to avoid controversy by dismissing as "political" what is moral and spiritual engagement.

Consider what's at stake! Because Democrats control the White House, House of Representatives (220 to 211) and Senate (50-50 tie decided by Democrat VP), this Nov. 8 midterm election is extremely consequential. Compare the diametrically opposed platforms and policies. Your vote matters! Check out candidates' positions in six critical areas.

1. RELIGIOUS FREEDOM

Democratic policies show anti-religious liberty. They "reject the previous administrations use of broad religious exemptions" as "discrimination" to their LGBTQ, BLM and GND (Green New Deal) agendas.

Republican policies are pro-religious liberty. "Religious freedom is a sacred right afforded to all men and women, and the U.S. has a duty to defend it."

2. SANCTITY OF LIFE

Democratic policy supports abortion at any time, anywhere for any reason up until the moment of delivery, at taxpayer expense.

The Republican platform asserts "the sanctity of human life and affirms that the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed."

3. MARRIAGE

The Democratic Party affirms homosexual and lesbian "marriage" and is committed to codify same-sex unions into federal law and require all states to validate them and penalize any groups failing to support them (including churches, ministries, schools and businesses).

The Republican Party supports traditional marriage and recognizes marriage as "the union of one man and one woman and actively promotes married family life as the basis of a stable and prosperous society."

4.TRANSGENDERISM

Democratic House members introduced the "Transgender Bill of Rights," which would amend the "Civil Rights Act of 1964" to include any gender identity and force all churches, schools and childcare facilities to hire LGBTQ staff or be fined and lose tax exemption! It would expand access to bathrooms, locker rooms and gender-transition services for minors along with banning all so-called "conversion therapy."

The Republican platform recognizes common sense biological gender ("He created them from the beginning male and female" – Matthew19:4.)

5. BORDER SECURITY

The Democratic Party's "comprehensive immigration reform" is an "open border" policy welcoming all foreigners identifying as "asylum seekers" wanting to gain placement, medical care, food, education, residency, cellphones and other available "entitlements." The "Return to Mexico" policy was terminated in 2022 by the Biden administration.

The Republican platform continues to uphold America's long-standing immigration laws to ensure our national security and an orderly and fair path to citizenship. Completion of the proposed wall and strengthening I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) remains a top priority for national security.

6. EDUCATION & PARENTAL RIGHTS

The Democrats support the LGBTQ agenda in schools and oppose "discrimination" towards transgenders in sports, bathrooms, locker rooms and education. Biden told teachers: "When children are at school, they're not somebody else's children, they're like yours when they're in the classroom." Jill Biden stated that "no books should be banned in schools" (not pornography?).

The Republican platform affirms, "parents are a child's first and foremost educators, and have primary responsibility for the education of their children. Parents have a right to direct their children's education, care and upbringing." The GOP categorically rejects the Democrat-driven label of "domestic terrorists" for parents.

Here's the deal: Scripture tells us, "When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice but when the wicked rule the people groan" (Proverbs 29:2). The Nov. 8 midterm elections provide us the opportunity to reclaim this nation as God's inheritance. Will you be counted amongst radicals for the righteous revolution that is underway?

VOTE NOVEMBER 8 (and pass along this commentary to pastors and others).

