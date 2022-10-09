'Miracle' toddler survives nursery massacre asleep under blanket

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(JERUSALEM POST) -- A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy," is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.

It likely saved her life.

