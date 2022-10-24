A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Mom told she can't breastfeed baby in museum because 'no food or drink allowed'

'It was just bizarre and it left me really shaken up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2022 at 9:40pm
(Photo by Bia Octavia on Unsplash)

(Photo by Bia Octavia on Unsplash)

(METRO) -- A mum said she felt ‘humiliated’ after a museum volunteer told her she couldn’t breastfeed because no food or drink was allowed inside.

Fae Church and her husband Aaron, both 35, took their five-year-old daughter Sophie and three-month-old son Reuben to the University Museum of Zoology, in Cambridge, last Saturday.

Reuben started to cry, so Fae found a ‘quiet corner’ to feed him while Aaron took Sophie to keep looking at the exhibits.

Read the full story ›

