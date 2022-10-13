Mother shames 'groomer' school board with graphic description of drag show

Protesting the advertising of a "family friendly drag show" on the website of her child's school, a livid San Diego-area mother asked the school board if they might be willing to promote a strip show or a "Fifty Shades of Gray" read-aloud as long as it’s labeled "family friendly."

The woman is among the many "mama bears" across the nation who have confronted school officials for adopting cultural and political agendas they believe are harmful to their children. But this mother's innovative argument before the Encinitas Union School District board Tuesday has caught fire on social media.

She told the board she "wanted to know just what it is that makes a drag show family friendly."

The mother reasoned that the "family friendly" label can be slapped on anything, including gentlemen's clubs, strip shows, "Fifty Shades of Grey" read-alouds and an event featuring "all the sex secrets of Kama Sutra for kids and families."

To make her point, she then described, using graphic terms, exactly what goes on at a drag shows where children are present, as documented countless times with video posted on social media platforms.

"My question, what is it about a grown man – and I honestly, sincerely as a woman mean this – what is it about a grown man, costumed in a sparkly bra with augmented boobs busting out, a leather mini-skirt barely covering his twerking ass, with tuck tape on his front while spreading his fishneted legs as he writhes on the ground, grinding his groin next to a minor (that is appropriate for children)?" she asked.

"Family friendly," she said, using air quotes. "You owe us an answer."

Can drag shows ever be "family friendly"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (33 Votes)

The parents, reported San Diego NBC affiliate KNSD-TV, were protesting the promotion of an event billed as the "queerest free Halloween party for youth and families" on the district's digital hub, called PeachJar. The director of the event's host, TransFamily Support Services, said the advertisement, featuring a "family friendly drag show," would not have appeared on the PeachJar platform without the district’s permission.

The district said in a statement Tuesday that the ad was removed from PeachJar three weeks ago because it did not meet criteria.

But the mother, in her remarks to the board, insisted that simply removing the ad wasn't good enough.

"You owe an explanation and an apology," she said.

"You all got caught with your sparkly panties down," the mother continued. "All while we have a culture that has a massive problem with child porn, with sex-trafficking, you – a little school district board of adults – made a decision to hyper-sexualize young children."

That effectively makes the board a "groomer," she said.

"You all played the activist pimp," the mother continued, noting that among the sponsors of the Halloween event are a transgender surgery center and a gay nightclub.

"You should all be ashamed," she told the board, adding "there is nothing loving" or inclusive about activities that lead to "diabolical evil."

"There are boundaries," she concluded, "and you don't slap family friendly titles on stuff to cover your ass."

See the parent's remarks:

This is how you oppose radical gender theory and "family-friendly drag shows" in schools.pic.twitter.com/MJKfj9mAzz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!