A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S. WorldTHE SOCIAL DISEASE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Musk's Twitter wants users to cough up cash for blue checks: Report

'The whole verification process is being revamped right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2022 at 3:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By John Hugh DeMastri
Daily Caller News Foundation

Twitter is planning to make sweeping changes to its Twitter Blue subscription service, combining it with Twitter’s verification system and dramatically raising prices, The Verge reported Sunday.

TRENDING: Judge rules on policy suppressing conservative views

Twitter Blue currently costs $4.99 per month and unlocks a variety of features, such as an edit button, but would cost $19.99 under the company’s new plan to combine the service with verification, The Verge reported, citing anonymous sources and internal communications within Twitter. Verification is currently free, requiring a user to authenticatethemselves and achieve a level of public presence to qualify, but users would need to subscribe to Twitter Blue within 90 days to maintain their verification should the plan go through.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, in response to a user requesting help to get verified.

Some verified users pushed back against the plan, with some suggesting that verified users were critical to Twitter’s success.

“Verified people are a major reason why many people are on twitter in the first place,” said David Hogg, a prominent gun control activist and school shooting survivor, in a Monday tweet. “If anything they should be paying us. Verified accounts bring people to twitter and help with ad revenue.”

“I suspect if this change goes through, it’ll just generally be harder for anyone to know what information is in any way reliable or vouched for by a real person or organization,” cosmologist and author Katie Mack tweeted Sunday. “More noise, less signal.”

Twitter did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Italy's Meloni will reinstate unvaxxed doctors, cancel fines for COVID-jab mandates
WATCH: 'I was directly serving the devil for 25 years'
'I was ambassador for Satan': God used Alice Cooper to deliver high priestess of white witchcraft
How do Christian and Jewish traditions view Halloween?
Dow closes lower, but still posts best month since 1976
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×