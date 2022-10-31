Musk's Twitter wants users to cough up cash for blue checks: Report

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By John Hugh DeMastri

Daily Caller News Foundation

Twitter is planning to make sweeping changes to its Twitter Blue subscription service, combining it with Twitter’s verification system and dramatically raising prices, The Verge reported Sunday.

TRENDING: Judge rules on policy suppressing conservative views

Twitter Blue currently costs $4.99 per month and unlocks a variety of features, such as an edit button, but would cost $19.99 under the company’s new plan to combine the service with verification, The Verge reported, citing anonymous sources and internal communications within Twitter. Verification is currently free, requiring a user to authenticatethemselves and achieve a level of public presence to qualify, but users would need to subscribe to Twitter Blue within 90 days to maintain their verification should the plan go through.

“The whole verification process is being revamped right now,” Musk tweeted Sunday evening, in response to a user requesting help to get verified.

The idea of forcing people to pay for blue checks gets Twitter’s value proposition totally backward. For Twitter to have value, it needs to provide valid information from legitimate sources. If anyone can pay for the appearance of validity, the site losses all value. — Max Berger (@maxberger) October 31, 2022

Some verified users pushed back against the plan, with some suggesting that verified users were critical to Twitter’s success.

“Verified people are a major reason why many people are on twitter in the first place,” said David Hogg, a prominent gun control activist and school shooting survivor, in a Monday tweet. “If anything they should be paying us. Verified accounts bring people to twitter and help with ad revenue.”

“I suspect if this change goes through, it’ll just generally be harder for anyone to know what information is in any way reliable or vouched for by a real person or organization,” cosmologist and author Katie Mack tweeted Sunday. “More noise, less signal.”

Twitter did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!