Nancy Pelosi's 82-year-old husband hospitalized after being violently beaten

(FOX NEWS) – The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul, has been "violently assaulted" this morning in a San Francisco home invasion, the congresswoman’s spokesperson says.

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," spokesperson Drew Hammill said. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation." Hammill added, "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

The spokesperson also said, "The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."

