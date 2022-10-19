NASCAR suspends top race driver after Vegas crash quickly turns violent

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- NASCAR announced Tuesday that it had suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship event after his incident with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas Sunday.

After Larson's car forced Wallace's car into the wall, Wallace returned the favor by hitting the rear of Larson's car, forcing Larson's car to spin out. After the crash, Wallace got in Larson's face and pushed him.

Kyle Larson hits Bubba Wallace. Wallace spins him out, and #NASCARPlayoffs driver Christopher Bell is involved! pic.twitter.com/TlxcEV5T6q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

Wallace had a tense conversation with a reporter after the incident, telling NBC Sports' Marty Snider to "stop fishing" for an answer he didn't want to give.

