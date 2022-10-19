A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
NASCAR suspends top race driver after Vegas crash quickly turns violent

'I compete with immense passion, and with passion, at times, comes frustration'

Published October 18, 2022 at 8:33pm
Published October 18, 2022 at 8:33pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- NASCAR announced Tuesday that it had suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship event after his incident with Kyle Larson in Las Vegas Sunday.

After Larson's car forced Wallace's car into the wall, Wallace returned the favor by hitting the rear of Larson's car, forcing Larson's car to spin out. After the crash, Wallace got in Larson's face and pushed him.

Wallace had a tense conversation with a reporter after the incident, telling NBC Sports' Marty Snider to "stop fishing" for an answer he didn't want to give.

