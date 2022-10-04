What's needed to capture Congress and save America

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Inflation was almost nonexistent, at 1.4%, under Trump. Nnow it's at its worst in 40 years, at 9%, and the average American household will pay $7,200 more this year. Buying a used car is now costs 40% more – and how about a home?

Biden's inflationary policies now bring a monthly rate of 6% for a 30-year mortgage on the median house price of $406,890. A year ago, you'd pay $1,610 monthly; now it's $2,430. That's $820 more each month, almost $10,000 more yearly and $300,000 more over 30 years! [Epoch Times Sept. 19]

Disregarding Kamala Harris' assurance that America enjoys a "strong alliance" with North Korea and the "the border is secure," the reality is there is no alliance, and there is a chaotic open border bringing an invasion of 3.4 million "illegals" getting "free" medical care, money, cellphones, residences, transportation and entitlements, escalating the chilling threat to our national security; an avalanche of fentanyl (killing annually over 100,000 primarily young people); plus free reign for drug cartels, sex traffickers, Islamic terrorists and foreigners from more than 131 nations.

Unprecedented violent crime in cities primarily run by liberals is skyrocketing. Consider New Orleans, the "Big Easy," which is now the murder capital of the United States with homicides up 141%, carjackings up 210% and a designating as "9th Most Dangerous City in the World" as Starbucks closes stores to protect employees.

The National Review secured internal documents showing that for State Department officials to now be promoted they must support DIE-based advancement (diversity, inclusivity and equity) – not skill/merit, but "woke" criteria.

Time for a transformational turnaround

The upcoming midterm election provides principled and patriotic conservatives a tremendous opportunity for a truly transformational turnaround. This is an historic moment where we arise to stop being misled, manipulated and manhandled by malevolent forces in government. Three action steps are essential for voters who align with the 2 Chronicles 7:14 promise:

1. Committed prayer

2. Confessed sin

3. Civic engagement

In 1994, about a month before the midterm election, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich put together a visionary plan drawing points from the Heritage Foundation and Ronald Reagan's 1985 State of the Union address. The recipient of 2021's "Faith and Freedom Coalition's Winston Churchill Award," Gingrich challenged colleagues to break out of ambiguity and get on the record with specifics about what they promise to accomplish if the people will give them the majority in Congress.

The legislative masterpiece accomplished something unprecedented in totally upending the political landscape! To counteract politicians advancing a radical leftist agenda, they took specific steps, and while all weren't accomplished, most were.

Conservative candidates, 300 strong, came together across America in solidarity, affixing their signatures to the contract.

Conservatives gained 54 House seats.

They gained eight seats in the Senate.

They gained 12 governorships in the nation.

Traditional conservatives and their party gained control of Congress for the first time in 40 years!

Liberal Democrats didn't know what hit them, and the Republicans took the steering wheel to start restoring our country like Reagan did in his landslide victory over the presidential failure Jimmy Carter.

Recently, Joe Biden took aim at over 74 million patriots who want to "make America great again," blasting them as "semi-fascists."

In response, the satirical comedy folks at "Babylon Bee" injected some humor into the conversation. They listed some signs to find out if you're a "fascist" with old-fashioned family values (Sept. 27). They love to help us laugh in times like this to keep from crying!

SIGNS YOU'RE A FASCIST

You've been to a Fourth of July parade at least once in your life.

You didn't let your teenager go to that sleepover when LITERALLY EVERYONE else got to go.

You want people to make their own decisions about their kid's education and what they inject in their bodies and crazy stuff like that.

You give a speech flanked by Marines in front of an ominous red background, accusing your opponents of being enemies of the state.

You use federal law enforcement to intimidate and attack political opponents.

Time for 2022 Contract with America

First, let's admit we live in a deeply serious time with deeply unserious and distracted people. America is in peril, and we are on the precipice of losing it unless we respond, realizing we used to live in Jerusalem but now it's Babylon!

Second, let me submit for your perusal and to pass along to your representatives a list of contract areas pinpointing agenda items that require problem-solving not platitudes!

Unless Biden resigns, is deemed incapacitated or impeached, we're stuck with him for two more years, but we can basically render him incapable of doing more damage to America by blocking him big-time!

I want to give credit to my D.C. friend and fellow "watchman on the wall" Robert Knight, respected journalist and author of the about to be released, "Crooked." He writes for the Washington Times and collected ideas that I combined along with mine that can take place with a new conservative majority in Congress.

Third, with the critical midterm election 35 days away (Nov. 8), I strongly beseech with all the urgency and fervency I have to make sure you vote and vote only for candidates upholding biblical values. Watch my "Here's the deal" commentary next week as I lay out for you, your friends and the church the 21 bold initiatives of the new "Contract with America" to bring back our nation, to honor God and our true heritage before it's too late.

