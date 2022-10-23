Network host: Minority Republican candidates are not 'voices of color'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross attacked minority Republican candidates Saturday morning, claiming they were “not voices of color.”

“Despite the fact the GOP’s racist rhetoric has not slowed at all, they have begun hyping up, get this, their ‘diverse’ candidates,” Cross said while making air quotes with her hands. “According to numbers provided by the National Republican Congressional Committee, 80 Republican incumbents or candidates on the ballot next month are women, 33 and Latino, 28 are black, 13 are Asian and three are native Americans.”

WATCH:

“But faces of color do not always equate to voices of color,” Cross continued. “As our own NBC’s Scott Wong points out in his good reporting, the leadership will almost be entirely composed of white men. Really, this sounds more like the political equivalent of ‘some of my best friends are black.’”

Cross previously hosted Elie Mystal, who attacked Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia as “a person who lacks independent thoughts,” on July 30.

“Shame on MSNBC and shame on him. I’m going to pray for both of them, because they need Jesus,” Walker respondedin a video posted to social media on Aug. 1.

“I will kick it up with you, Michael,” Cross said to former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, “Because, you and I have had this conversation so many times on camera and off camera, you are my only Republican friend, I think, my friend. Here is a thing, Michael. Like I said, these are faces of color. Not voices of color. The last voice of color I remember being active in the Republican Party was you.”

The Republican National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

