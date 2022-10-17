New documentary exposes 'The Real Anthony Fauci'

When I first heard that the book Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote about Dr. Anthony Fauci was going to be made into a documentary by the "Fahrenhype 9/11" filmmaker, I was skeptical, because the left has been trying to defeat vaccine choice by falsely labeling our position as "anti-vaccine." It's part of a common tactic they resort to, portraying our positions inaccurately, because otherwise they would be unable to persuade people to gravitate toward theirs.

However, Jeff Hays is a respected filmmaker, despite how much big tech has banned him – I cannot find any of his movies on Netflix or Amazon Prime – and he explained to me that even Kennedy is not anti-vaccine; that's also a false portrayal. Kennedy mentions in every talk he gives about COVID-19 that he's not anti-vaccine, but the MSM doesn't report that part. Kennedy merely is skeptical of the effects of some vaccines.

Hays told me he decided to create the documentary after reading Kennedy's book "The Real Anthony Fauci" and learning about Fauci's controversial history with the AIDS vaccine. The vast majority of us were introduced to Fauci standing next to then-President Donald Trump in 2020, appearing to be a "likable grandfatherly" person. Kennedy's fellow Democrats saw him as a refreshing contrast to Trump's allegedly "anti-science" approach and "narcissistic bombast." We had no idea of Fauci's background.

Hays said Kennedy developed his skepticism of certain vaccines due to his work as an environmental lawyer. He cleaned up pollution in Hudson Valley, where one of the problems was mercury. Mothers told him that it wasn't mercury in the water that was causing autism in children, it was mercury in vaccines. He successfully got mercury taken out of most vaccines – except the ones being sent to other parts of the world. He's currently suing Merck over Gardisal, an HPV vaccine, which he believed was the most dangerous vaccine until the new mRNA vaccines.

Kennedy said in the 1980s Fauci pushed a false mantra that HIV is the sole cause of AIDS. RFK Jr. said HIV was not present in all AIDS cases, and in fact 50% of those with AIDS in Africa do not have HIV. Fauci pushed a radical, extreme treatment called AZT to treat everyone, but when it was given to people with HIV who had no symptoms, many of them ended up dying.

When scientists and doctors confronted Fauci at an international conference about their patients with AIDS who did not have HIV, he dismissed it as a new disease. He also vilified other treatment options for AIDS, some which proved successful among patients who appeared close to death. African children, some who didn't have HIV, were experimented on with AZT. If they wouldn't voluntarily take it, AZT was allegedly forcibly given to them in tubes, resulting in some of them dying.

The film goes over Fauci's flip-flop on wearing masks, how he originally dismissed them as not working against respiratory illnesses. Masks are referred to as "a symbol of obedience" so people "remain in constant fear." It's a "mass psychosis where you keep the entire population in fear that their lives are under attack."

Mark Crispin Miler, a professor of media studies at NYU, said people believed what they saw on CNN and other mainstream media due to their prestigious reputations. CNN said popular podcast host Joe Rogan took "horse dewormer medication" in order to misrepresent ivermectin.

The documentary goes so far as to hint that perhaps there was something nefarious going on; since ivermectin has been around a long time used to treat ailments, it is now a generic, so pharmaceutical companies can't make much of a profit from selling it. Ivermectin was once considered as possibly being used to treat cancer, but due to the stigma given it during COVID-19, that's now unlikely.

The documentary expresses concern that the COVID-19 vaccine trials were kept secret even though the drug was now mandated. No one could sue the pharmaceutical companies for negligence or recklessness. Kennedy believes regulatory agencies collaborated with pharmaceutical companies.

Instead, a "toxic," potentially dangerous drug was pushed by the government during COVID-19, remdesivir. The documentary states that in Zambia, hydroxychloroquine used to be found commonly on store shelves to treat malaria, but in one place they noticed it had been removed and destroyed in a bonfire.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is singled out for criticism. Through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates allegedly steered the World Health Organization away from its traditional role helping developing countries to a "single preoccupation with vaccines."

The legendary baseball player Hank Aaron was one of the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of an effort to convince blacks skeptical of it due to the Tuskegee experiment. But 17 days later, he was dead. Kennedy refers to the possible linkage as "suspicious," and even the left-leaning Snopes fact-checking site does not say the possibility of causation is false, labeling it "unproven." The documentary contains a long list of young athletes who collapsed from odd health problems shortly after getting the vaccine.

The documentary points out that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' own studies have found that the government's vaccine reporting system may be understating injuries by over 99%, in part due to no effort being made to make it more easily usable by the public.

Finally, when people started to become concerned about the adverse effects of the vaccine, Kennedy said Fauci killed the proposal for a vaccine safety commission.

It comes down to "fear disables critical thinking," according to the documentary. Kennedy doesn't get into the whys behind his research. He doesn't explain why Fauci has these biases, but some of the commentators in the documentary point out that Fauci has a contempt for classical medicine, instead preferring radical, dangerous new alternatives. The movie will be available free online Oct. 18-28. Kennedy is now working on a book about the origins of COVID-19, focusing on the lab in Wuhan, China.

