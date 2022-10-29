A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River

Interior Dept. may revise operation guidelines for dams

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2022 at 5:01pm
Lake Mead behind Hoover Dam (Pixabay)

(KUTV) – The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them.

The public has until Dec. 20 to weigh in on three options that seek to keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell from dropping so low they couldn't produce power or provide the water that seven Western states, Mexico and tribes have relied on for decades.

One of the options would allow the Interior Department's U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to take unilateral action, as it threatened this summer when it asked states to come up with ways to significantly reduce their use beyond what they have already volunteered and were mandated to cut.

Read the full story ›

