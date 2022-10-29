New York Post says it was hijacked by rogue employee

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEW YORK MAG) – The New York Post is never a place for subtlety, but it startled readers on Thursday morning with posts on its home page and Twitter that included racist language and calls for violence against politicians such as Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Post later said in a statement that “the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee” who has now been fired and that it quickly removed the “vile and reprehensible” tweets and headlines. It’s not yet clear what motivated the employee.

The offensive material was framed as coming from the Post and right-wing politicians like Lee Zeldin. After less than an hour, the offending posts had been deleted and the publication said it had been “hacked.”

TRENDING: The left is also guilty of marrying politics with the Gospel

Read the full story ›