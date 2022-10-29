A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
New York Post says it was hijacked by rogue employee

Twitter account 'hacked,' offensive material posted

Published October 29, 2022 at 4:55pm
Published October 29, 2022 at 4:55pm
(NEW YORK MAG) – The New York Post is never a place for subtlety, but it startled readers on Thursday morning with posts on its home page and Twitter that included racist language and calls for violence against politicians such as Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Post later said in a statement that “the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee” who has now been fired and that it quickly removed the “vile and reprehensible” tweets and headlines. It’s not yet clear what motivated the employee.

The offensive material was framed as coming from the Post and right-wing politicians like Lee Zeldin. After less than an hour, the offending posts had been deleted and the publication said it had been “hacked.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







