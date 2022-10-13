A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
New Zealand proposes taxes on animal burping, peeing

Farm levy would 'rip the guts' out of small towns

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2022 at 3:36pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – New Zealand‘s government on Tuesday proposed taxing the greenhouse gasses that farm animals make from burping and peeing as part of a plan to tackle climate change.

The government said the farm levy would be a world first, and that farmers should be able to recoup the cost by charging more for climate-friendly products. But farmers quickly condemned the plan. Federated Farmers, the industry’s main lobby group, said the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand” and see farms replaced with trees.

Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard said farmers had been trying to work with the government for more than two years on an emissions reduction plan that wouldn’t decrease food production. “Our plan was to keep farmers farming,” Hoggard said. Instead, he said farmers would be raising prices “so fast you won’t even hear the dogs barking on the back of the ute (pickup truck) as they drive off.”

New Zealand proposes taxes on animal burping, peeing
