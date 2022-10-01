A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Next on Europe's doomsday list: Collapse of cell phone networks

Energy rationing, power cuts expected to knock out parts of mobile systems

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 1, 2022 at 5:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Cell phone tower (Pixabay)

Cell phone tower (Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(ZEROHEDGE) – It's not just heating that could be missing across Europe this winter: cell phones may be the next to go. That's because if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter according to the latest doomsday reporting from Reuters.

While everyone knows by now that Europe's chances of rationing and power shortages have exploded ever since Moscow suspended gas supplies, in France, the situation is even worse as several nuclear power plants are shutting down for maintenance. And the cherry on top: telecom industry officials told Reuters they fear a severe winter will put Europe's telecoms infrastructure to the test, forcing companies and governments to try to mitigate the impact (i.e., more bailout demands).

The problem, as four telecoms executives put it, is that currently there are not enough back-up systems in many European countries to handle widespread power cuts, raising the prospect of mobile phone outages. Realizing that in just weeks Europe could be cell phone free, countries including France, Sweden and Germany, are scarmbling to ensure communications can continue even if power cuts end up exhausting back-up batteries installed on the thousands of cellular antennas spread across their territory.

TRENDING: An American in Moscow: Hero Edward Snowden

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AOC: Abortion 'conscripts' parents to work 'against their will'
GOP Rep. Stefanik's name pushed as Trump's possible running mate
Republican Study Committee releases 'Family Policy Agenda'
What happens when a fact-checker gets it all wrong?
Leftists hope DeSantis' delivery of migrants to Martha's Vineyard will cost him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×