NHS warning: Many 'trans' kids merely going through a phase

(ZEROHEDGE) – In what may be a watershed moment in Western society's approach to purportedly transgendered children, the UK's National Health Service is now warning that such feelings "may be a transient phase, particularly for pre-pubertal children."

The NHS points to "scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision making...and a lack of evidence to support families in making informed decisions about interventions that may have life-long consequences."

The NHS says healthcare providers therefore shouldn't hastily push children into changing their names, pronouns or bodies – and should consider mental health issues that are frequently present among this universe of children.

