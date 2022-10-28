North Korea launches 2 more ballistic missiles before imminent nuclear weapons test

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Micaela Burrow

Daily Caller News Foundation

North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, contrasting with joint displays of force by South Korean military and U.S. troops stationed in the country.

TRENDING: The war party vs. Trump and poor Mike Lee

The launches, the first of ballistic missiles in two weeks, come amid escalated nuclear rhetoric from Pyongyang that the U.S. military warned “will result in the end of that regime,” the Associated Press reported. South Korea called the launches “a grave provocation,” although they did not pose an immediate threat to Seoul, as the U.S. and South Korean forces completed yet another set of military drills intended to deter the communist regime from using a nuclear or long-range missile against Western forces.

The missiles flew roughly 140 miles into the sea midday local time, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, according to the AP. North Korea last launched ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads on Oct. 14.

South Korea’s top official for nuclear issues held separate phone calls with U.S. and Japanese counterparts following the launch, the foreign ministry said, according to the AP. They agreed to strengthen defense cooperation among the three allies.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it was monitoring the launches, which “highlight the destabilizing impact” of Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the programs and levied heavy sanctions on North Korea’s illicit ballistic missile activities.

Will North Korea attack South Korea? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The launches herald an expected nuclear test sometime before the Nov. 8 midterm elections, which, if it occurs, would be its seventh test and the first since 2017.

The #JGSDF participated in a Multilateral Exercise “#KAMANDAG22” with the #USMC and PMC from 3 to 14 to contribute to maintaining and strengthening of the #FOIP, and to improve interoperabilities between three countries in HA/DR, as well as to promote mutual understanding. pic.twitter.com/Vif9GmcsdW — JGSDF (@Japan_GSDF) October 25, 2022

Friday also marked the last day of South Korea’s “Hoguk” military field exercises that involved maneuvers to enhancecombined operations between South Korea and U.S. troops. The two militaries plan to practice large-scale joint drills with South Korea’s air force next week, according to the AP.

North Korea has characterized the drills as practice for an attack, although the allies say they are necessary to deter future belligerence from the North, according to the AP.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Japanese and South Korean counterparts vowed an unprecedented response to North Korea’s expected nuclear test at a three-way meeting on Wednesday. Sherman urged Pyongyang to rein in further “provocations,” calling them “reckless and deeply destabilizing for the region,” according to Reuters.

The three foreign ministers warned North Korea they would respond with “unparalleled” action when Pyongyang follows through with the nuclear weapons test, Reuters reported.

North Korea portrayed previous launches as simulating the firing of tactical warheads at South Korean targets and a show of strength and readiness as the U.S., Japan and South Korea conducted military drills nearby, CNN reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!