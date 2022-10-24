A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

North and South Korea just opened fire on one another. Here's why

'We ordered initial countermeasures to strongly expel the enemy warship'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:44am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

North Korea's Kim Jong Un

North Korea's Kim Jong Un

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Micaela Burrow
Daily Caller News Foundation

North Korea fired missiles at a South Korean navy ship after the South sent warning shots soaring near a merchant vessel that had strayed into waters controlled by Seoul early Monday, Reuters reported.

TRENDING: Amazon: First they dropped Bibles, then they dropped books

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff initially spotted a merchant ship crossing the de facto maritime border, the Northern Limit Line, and fired warning shots at about 3:40 a.m., Reuters reported. Pyongyang subsequently claimed to have retaliated with 10 rocket artillery rounds, claiming that Seoul had actually intruded upon the sea boundary “on the pretext of tracking down an unidentified ship,” the North’s state media, Korean Central News Agency, reported, according to a Reuters translation.

“We ordered initial countermeasures to strongly expel the enemy warship,” KCNA reported a spokesperson for the General Staff of the North’s Korean People’s Army as saying, according to Reuters.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs demanded the North cease “consistent provocations and accusations” that violate the 2018 bilateral agreement prohibiting “hostile acts.”

A South Korean military official also said the navy had conducted a “normal operation” to respond to a border violation, Reuters reported.

In March, two North Korean vessels, an unidentified ship and a patrol boat, trespassed into the South’s sea territory below the Northern Limit Line, prompting the South to fire several warning shots, The Wall Street Journal reported. While the patrol boat retreated, the South detained the other ship, whose passengers were wearing military uniforms.

In recent weeks, North Korea has launched a volley of test missiles across South Korea and Japan, landing in waters near the two countries the U.S. considers cornerstones of its alliance structure in the Asia-Pacific. Pyongyang has also deployed hundreds of rounds in the demilitarized land buffer as well as off its coastal areas near South Korea, according to Reuters.

U.S. troops stationed in South Korea conducted river crossing drills with local forces on Oct. 19, part of the South’s annual Hoguk defense drills, according to Reuters. The drills, which extend until Oct. 28, involve maneuvers to enhance combined operations between the two militaries to counter North Korean missile threats.

On Monday, the South Korean navy said it commenced a four-day-long naval drill regime involving roughly 20 warships, Reuters reported.

Pyongyang characterized the exercises as “provocations” and threatened to perform “overwhelming military countermeasures,” Reuters reported.

The North is widely expected to test a nuclear weapon in the window between the finale of China’s 20th Communist Party Congress and the U.S. midterm elections on Nov. 8.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Stocks notch 2nd day of gains Monday, Dow closes more than 400 points higher
Jewish university creates own LGBT club amid battle over religious freedom
Trump or DeSantis? Whom do Republicans prefer to influence GOP?
JPMorgan president warns: Worst is yet to come for U.S. economy
North and South Korea just opened fire on one another. Here's why
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×