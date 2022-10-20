A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Health Money Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Now Biden wants universal, federally paid abortion leave

Democrat continues pursuing his key agenda point

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:08pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden expressed support for federally-funded leave and childcare services for women seeking abortions in a NowThis video airing Sunday, according to Axios.

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Biden told NowThis he supports paying women who undergo abortions for childcare and travel expenses, according to Axios. A reporter had asked him whether he supported a federally-funded version of the efforts private companies are taking to financially support women who want abortions.

“The answer is absolutely … I do support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do that,” he said. “I’ve urged them publicly as president of the United States saying, ‘This is what you should be doing,'” he said. “I urge you to do it because there’s so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance, but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. How, how — what do they do? They don’t have the option.”

Should America have universal, federally paid abortion leave?

The Hyde Amendment bars federal funding for abortions, though the U.S. is able to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood so long as the funding doesn’t directly pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood is opposed to the Hyde Amendment and supports federal funding for abortions and related services.

“If you had any doubt that America is being run by clowns who want to destroy us, look no further to President Biden pushing for abortion leave policies when America doesn’t even have paid family leave,” Terry Schilling, president of the conservative American Principles Project, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Democrats hate families and children and they couldn’t be more explicit than by supporting this policy.”

“President Biden and the Democrats’ one-note strategy of promoting abortion on demand until birth won’t prevent them from losing Congress,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement to the DCNF. “Biden’s radical agenda is not in line with the majority of Americans who support limits on abortion, including limits on brutal late-term abortions when unborn babies can feel pain.”

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dr. Phil asks woke educators: 'What makes you think you know better' than parents what's best for kids?
Now Biden wants universal, federally paid abortion leave
White House refuses to address arrests of pro-lifers amid attacks on pregnancy resource centers
Florida allows discipline for teachers who indoctrinate children with gender ideology
Court rules Sen. Warren's pet project is funded illegally
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×