Now Biden wants universal, federally paid abortion leave

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden expressed support for federally-funded leave and childcare services for women seeking abortions in a NowThis video airing Sunday, according to Axios.

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

Biden told NowThis he supports paying women who undergo abortions for childcare and travel expenses, according to Axios. A reporter had asked him whether he supported a federally-funded version of the efforts private companies are taking to financially support women who want abortions.

“The answer is absolutely … I do support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do that,” he said. “I’ve urged them publicly as president of the United States saying, ‘This is what you should be doing,'” he said. “I urge you to do it because there’s so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance, but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. How, how — what do they do? They don’t have the option.”

My dad used to say, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.” And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2022

Should America have universal, federally paid abortion leave? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 33% (1 Votes) 67% (2 Votes)

The Hyde Amendment bars federal funding for abortions, though the U.S. is able to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood so long as the funding doesn’t directly pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood is opposed to the Hyde Amendment and supports federal funding for abortions and related services.

“If you had any doubt that America is being run by clowns who want to destroy us, look no further to President Biden pushing for abortion leave policies when America doesn’t even have paid family leave,” Terry Schilling, president of the conservative American Principles Project, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Democrats hate families and children and they couldn’t be more explicit than by supporting this policy.”

“President Biden and the Democrats’ one-note strategy of promoting abortion on demand until birth won’t prevent them from losing Congress,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement to the DCNF. “Biden’s radical agenda is not in line with the majority of Americans who support limits on abortion, including limits on brutal late-term abortions when unborn babies can feel pain.”