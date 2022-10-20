Now Biden wants universal, federally paid abortion leave

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation
President Joe Biden expressed support for federally-funded leave and childcare services for women seeking abortions in a NowThis video airing Sunday, according to Axios.
Biden told NowThis he supports paying women who undergo abortions for childcare and travel expenses, according to Axios. A reporter had asked him whether he supported a federally-funded version of the efforts private companies are taking to financially support women who want abortions.
“The answer is absolutely … I do support that, and I’ve publicly urged companies to do that,” he said. “I’ve urged them publicly as president of the United States saying, ‘This is what you should be doing,'” he said. “I urge you to do it because there’s so many, and imagine the women who need that kind of assistance, but have no money at all to be able to do this. None. How, how — what do they do? They don’t have the option.”
My dad used to say, “Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”
And here’s the deal: Democrats want to codify Roe. Republicans want a national ban on abortion. The choice is clear.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 3, 2022
The Hyde Amendment bars federal funding for abortions, though the U.S. is able to fund abortion providers like Planned Parenthood so long as the funding doesn’t directly pay for abortions. Planned Parenthood is opposed to the Hyde Amendment and supports federal funding for abortions and related services.
“If you had any doubt that America is being run by clowns who want to destroy us, look no further to President Biden pushing for abortion leave policies when America doesn’t even have paid family leave,” Terry Schilling, president of the conservative American Principles Project, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Democrats hate families and children and they couldn’t be more explicit than by supporting this policy.”
The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
