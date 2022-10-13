Nurse accused of murdering 7 infants sent condolence card to 1st baby's parents

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY WIRE) – A British nurse who has been accused of murdering seven premature babies allegedly sent a condolence card to the parents of one of the babies she is charged with killing.

Lucy Letby, who is also accused of seven murders and the attempts to murder ten more babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016, admitted to police she had sent the card, claiming the action was “not normal.”

In her trial she acknowledged she had an image of the card on her cell phone, according to testimony. The card came after the nurse had allegedly attempted to kill the child three times before succeeding on the fourth attempt.

