A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Officer who saved neglected baby pins deputy badge on her 22 years later

Brought shared experience full circle

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2022 at 12:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pexels)

(Pexels)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – It was a familiar scene for officers at the peak of the crystal meth pandemic, an underweight baby lying on a bed next to her mother and drug paraphernalia, unkempt, malnourished and neglected, but unlike many drug-related stories, this one has a happy ending for both the infant and officer who moved her into protective custody.

The Escondido Police Department in California posted a heartwarming social media post this week, celebrating the success of Natalie Young, the child saved by Officer Jeff Valdivia that fateful November day 22 years ago.

Valdivia surprised Young at her El Paso County Sheriff’s Academy Graduation, pinning the new deputy and bringing their shared experience full circle.

TRENDING: There's an information war raging – but God's in control of it

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Officer who saved neglected baby pins deputy badge on her 22 years later
Figuring out how to address the shortage of nurses
Lebanese turn to solar energy amid collapse of national power grid
Michelle Obama's Secret Service driver charged with harassment, intimidation
T-Mobile’s connection to Grapevine-based Patriot Mobile sparks a backlash
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×