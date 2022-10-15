Officer who saved neglected baby pins deputy badge on her 22 years later

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(BIZPAC REVIEW) – It was a familiar scene for officers at the peak of the crystal meth pandemic, an underweight baby lying on a bed next to her mother and drug paraphernalia, unkempt, malnourished and neglected, but unlike many drug-related stories, this one has a happy ending for both the infant and officer who moved her into protective custody.

The Escondido Police Department in California posted a heartwarming social media post this week, celebrating the success of Natalie Young, the child saved by Officer Jeff Valdivia that fateful November day 22 years ago.

Valdivia surprised Young at her El Paso County Sheriff’s Academy Graduation, pinning the new deputy and bringing their shared experience full circle.

