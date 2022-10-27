It's official! Google is powerful arm of 'evil' Democratic Party

Facebook and Twitter get more of the blame and attention when it comes to stealing the 2020 election.

But one must never forget how Google puts the other Big Tech players to shame through its own qualitative and quantitative difference in the breadth of censorship it uses – when it wants to wreak real havoc in overturning the once "free press" in America.

When Google really works at playing fast and loose with outright suppression of one side of the political debate, nobody tops them.

Take, for example, the newest lawsuit against the unrivaled search engine.

What is Google up to now?

According to the suit, it routed almost all of the emails from the Republican National Committee to supporters' spam files – during the crucial days at the end of each month when the party was trying to meet donation goals.

"Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors' and supporters' spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building," the new lawsuit by the Republican National Committee charges.

That represents the kind if dirty tricks that can result in another stolen election.

"The time of Google's most egregious filtering is particularly damning. For most of each month, nearly all of the RNC's emails make it into users' inboxes. At approximately the same time at the end of each month, Google sends to spam nearly all of the RNC's emails," the suit claims. "Critically and suspiciously, this end of the month period is historically when the RNC's fundraising is most successful. It doesn't matter whether the email is about donating, voting, or community outreach. And it doesn't matter whether the emails are sent to people who requested them. This discrimination has been ongoing for about 10 months – despite the RNC's best efforts to work with Google."

The case explains that Google is "throttling" the messaging "because of the RNC's political affiliation and views."

A report from Just the News said the case was filed in California's Eastern District U.S. Court, and it accuses Google of violating several California laws regarding political discrimination, unlawful business practices and economic interference.

The report noted that evidence shows during those critical end-of-month periods, "Google has brought inbox delivery from 90-100% down to 0%, the group stated."

"Enough is enough – we are suing Google for their blatant bias against Republicans," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said. "We are committed to putting an end to this clear pattern of bias."

California's law actually requires "common carriers" to timely transmit messages in a nondiscriminatory manner.

But it's not happening, the case charges.

"Google allows any adult to make a Gmail account and transmit and receive communications after agreeing to the same boilerplate terms of service. Google possesses a significant market share of the email industry with at least 53% of Americans having Gmail accounts. Google's email service is an indispensable form of communication for the public to access information and to achieve vocational success. And Americans expect that when they send an email to someone who has requested it, the email will be reasonably sent and delivered in the recipient's inbox."

It explained, "Whether Google is categorized as a common carrier, public accommodation, or a business providing a service, California law prohibits Google's spam filtration of RNC emails based on political affiliation and views. To conclude otherwise would mean that 'email providers, mobile phone companies, and banks could cancel the accounts of anyone who sends an email, makes a phone call, or spends money in support of a disfavored political party, candidate, or business.'"

The case seeks a ruling that Google's practices are unlawful, an injunction, and "actual, statutory, and exemplary damages."

Think of this. It's been going on for 10 months – leading up to what is the most important election in America following the biggest heist of 2020, known now and forever as "the Big Steal."

Get it?

This is the blatant theft of emails – millions of them. To pretend it's not going to have a deleterious effect on our national election is absurd.

Forget about Google playing fair. That's just a fantasy. Think of all the others things they get away with doing – routinely.

I'll tell you what they have done to our site, the first independent online news operation, founded 25 years ago. They have nearly destroyed it since 2016, when Donald Trump first threw his hat in the ring for the presidency. We were one of the largest and most prestigious news operations in the world. Since then Google permanently demonetized WND, slandering us as some sort of "conspiracy" site and labeling it "dangerous content."

Google advertising is essential for news sites because the company has a monopoly control of it, just as it has monopoly control of emails.

Big Tech has to go. We cannot suffer another year in this environment.

How long can the Republic last – or the Republican Party, for that matter?

