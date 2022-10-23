Officials facilitating 'transgender' treatments on kids could be targeted

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A call has been issued in a commentary at Revolver.News that encourages other states to adopt California's new legalized kidnapping scheme – only in reverse.

California's law, in fact, blocks state officials from enforcing other states' laws that hinder access to "transgender medical procedures and drugs."

The law was a response to recent moves in some conservative states to ban body-mutilating transgender procedures and sterility-causing drugs for minors.

The commentary explained, "Under the California law, state agencies and law enforcement organizations are now banned from cooperating with subpoenas and other out-of-state legal actions on these matters. It shields both children and parents seeking to obtain or provide those transgender services from legal consequences."

The commentary explained, under California's law, "a parent who loses a custody battle could flee to California, claim that their child requires sex change treatments, and then enlist California’s courts and police to protect them in a de facto kidnapping."

The commentary explained the law is "grossly unconstitutional," in that ignoring child custody rulings from other states and ordering insurance companies to ignore criminal subpoenas violates the Constitution.

"But that’s no guarantee the law won’t be upheld by a court anyway. After all, Americans currently enjoy a constitutional 'right' to gay marriage, which has secretly existed since 1788," the commentary said.

So an appropriate response would be to match it – in reverse.

"Here’s one idea, just to start: Pass California’s new law, but in the exact opposite direction. Have a red state declare itself a 'sanctuary' for parents fleeing the transgender insanity that is gripping the country. Announce that any court that considers puberty blockers and mutilation to be legitimate 'treatments' for 'gender dysphoria' will not have its judgments respected. This law would work splendidly with a general ban on such procedures— a ban that Revolver has already called on red states to pass," the commentary said.

"And then, consider this follow-up: take California’s approach on transgenderism, but apply it to an actual right, like the right to bear arms. Ban state courts from extraditing anybody accused of some nonsense gun offense in California or New York. Ban any companies operating in a red state from complying with subpoenas to turn over information on gun or ammo purchases, unless there is direct evidence of their use in a violent crime.

"Or get even more imaginative. California’s laws now amount to open lawfare against the people of red states, subjecting them to sanctions as though they are hostile foreign regimes. So, consider sanctioning California right back. Imagine if Arkansas or North Dakota announced that, if a child under ten is taken from their state to California to be 'transitioned,' they will criminally charge any California officials who abet this process, and arrest them if they ever set foot in their states.

"The key here is to think big," the commentary said.

