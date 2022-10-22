'Orwellian': Academics team up to expose 'Great Reset'

When concerns were raised in 2020 regarding a plan by the World Economic Forum called the "Great Reset Initiative" to use the pandemic to accelerate globalism, establishment media mocked critics as addled conspiracy theorists.

But the initiative is spelled out in WEF founder Klaus Schwab's book "COVID-19: The Great Reset" and demonstrated in President Biden's adoption of the globalist organization's "Build Back Better" plan.

Now, 18 prominent academics and intellectuals have spelled out their concerns about the plan in essays compiled by author and researcher Michael Walsh in a volume titled "Against the Great Reset," reports Just the News.

Stanford historian Victor Davis Hanson, in an essay titled "The Great Regression," points out the "Orwellian philology" of the words "Great" and "Reset."

TRENDING: 'Threat to democracy'? Kari Lake answers 'election denier' smear with 'the receipts'

He writes:

Assume the worst when the adjective "great" appears in connection with envisioned fundamental, government-driven, or global political changes. What was similar between Lyndon Johnson's massively expensive but failed "Great Society" and Mao's genocidal "Great Leap Forward" was the idea of a top-down, centrally planned schema, cooked up by elites without any firsthand knowledge, or even worry, how it would affect the middle classes and poor. So often, the adjective "great" is a code word of supposed enlightened planners for radical attempts at reconstruction of a society that must be either misled or forced to accept a complete overhaul.

Hanson notes that Barack Obama used the word "reset" in his foreign policy initiatives. When Schwab uses the word, the historian writes, he presumes that "all that came before was flawed … and all that will follow, we are assured, will not be so defective."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Is the world being pushed toward "The Great Reset"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The bureaucrats and technocrats who attend WEF's elite Davos conferences in Switzerland, warns Hanson, do not trust the ability "of elected leaders and legislatures of Western constitutional governments to solve problems independently."

Canadian financier and newspaper publisher Conrad Black warns in his essay "The War on Capitalism" that the idea of "stakeholder capitalism" espoused by WEF amounts to collectivism.

At the 2021 Davos meeting, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

Marc Benoiff, the CEO of Salesforce, which is regarded as a pioneer of cloud computing, said the "obsession" with "maximizing profits for shareholders alone has led to incredible inequality and a planetary emergency."

"Stakeholder capitalism," according to WEF and its allies, means that rather than pursuing profits, companies would "pursue the wellbeing of all people and the entire planet."

Ahead of the January meeting, Schwab published an op-ed about the need for a "Davos Manifesto" for "a better kind of capitalism."

"Business leaders now have an incredible opportunity. By giving stakeholder capitalism concrete meaning, they can move beyond their legal obligations and uphold their duty to society," the WEF founder wrote. "They can bring the world closer to achieving shared goals, such as those outlined in the Paris climate agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda. If they really want to leave their mark on the world, there is no alternative."

Other contributors to "Against the Great Reset" include Michael Anton, Roger Kimball, Jeremy Black, Richard Fernandez, David P. Goldman, Salvatore Babones, Alberto Mingardi, Douglas Murray, James Poulos, Harry Stein, John Tierney, Janice Fiamengo and the late Angelo Codevilla.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!