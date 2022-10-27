A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthCONTROLLING THE SUBSTANCE
Parents should be 'alert' for colorful fentanyl pills on Halloween

Sheriff: Unlikely to be found in candy

Published October 27, 2022 at 3:25pm
Rainbow fentanyl (video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – A top law enforcement official in South Dakota is urging parents nationwide to remain vigilant while checking their children's Halloween candy this year after the rise of cartels smuggling deadly fentanyl in candy containers and producing enticing colorful pills, but he also said it is very unlikely the drug would be found in candy.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead told Fox News Digital that the intent of cartel-backed drug smugglers is not to pass out fentanyl at Halloween but to use the boxes of popular candy brands as a way to smuggle the drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.

Milstead, who serves as vice chair of the National Sheriffs' Association's drug enforcement committee in South Dakota, works directly with the federal government and more than 3,200 sheriffs across the country to coordinate on anti-drug smuggling and combat the rise of fentanyl. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates fentanyl contributed to more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year.

