Pastor kills self during his own rape trial

'Outside of funerals, I've never seen a dead body before'

Published October 23, 2022 at 8:40pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A 51-year-old Georgia pastor on trial for several charges, including the rape of a minor, killed himself during a court recess.

The deceased, identified as Christopher Daron Smith, former pastor of Word of Truth Outreach Ministries in Columbus, took his own life during a five-minute recess given by the judge during the trial before the last witness was to be heard Wednesday, WTVM reported, citing Smith’s defense attorney, Shevon Thomas II.

Smith, who killed himself behind Thomas’ office at a government center courtroom, was arrested in 2019 on charges of child molestation after a police standoff, wherein he barricaded himself inside a home with a firearm and threatened to shoot himself, Church Leaders said, adding he eventually surrendered peacefully.

