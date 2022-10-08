PayPal reverses course, says company will NOT seize money from people promoting 'misinformation'

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(RED WAVE) – PayPal on Oct. 8 said it was not implementing a new policy that would have enabled the company to seize money from users who allegedly promote “misinformation” or “hate.”

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

“Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the spokesperson added.

