Pelosi-attack suspect a psychotic homeless addict estranged from his pedophile lover and their children

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(NEW YORK POST) -- Leading politicians blamed the political right for the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul.

“This is despicable,” said President Biden. He noted that the alleged attacker, David DePape, 42, shouted the same line, “Where’s Nancy?” as the supporters of Donald Trump, who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections?” said Biden. “COVID being a hoax? It’s all a bunch of lies.”

California political leaders agreed. “This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and democratic institutions,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “This attack,” said San Francisco’s state Sen. Scott Weiner, “is terrifying and the direct result of toxic right-wing rhetoric.”

TRENDING: These media giants all identified as Democrat propagandists

Read the full story ›