People more likely to embrace conservative values after having kids

Parenting alone was most decisive factor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:27pm
(STUDY FINDS) – People who take the leap into parenting or who simply embrace the idea of having children are more likely to support socially conservative ideas, a new study finds.

The published analysis of more than 2,600 people across 10 different countries finds that individuals who are already parents tend to embrace conservative views on abortion, sex and immigration. The connection was further reinforced with archival data from 400,000 people in 88 countries which show conservative-leanings are strengthened as people have more children.

Even study participants whose feedback included positive interactions with children or optimism toward the idea of parenting were more likely to lean toward conservative opinions on social issues.

Read the full story ›

