Planned Parenthood to offer abortions out of an RV

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Planned Parenthood will offer chemical and surgical abortions out of an RV along the Illinois-Missouri border, according to NPR.

The organization’s first mobile clinic will offer chemical abortions later this year and expects to perform surgical abortions by 2023, according to NPR. The RV will operate on the Illinois side of the state border, where abortion is legal until the point of viability, which is generally determined to be around six months; Missouri only allows abortions in medical emergencies.

“Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now in order to access care…and meet them where they are,” Yamelsie Rodriguez, president of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, told NPR.

Right now, the Biden Admin is considering changes to strengthen the implementation of the Health Care Rights Law, which fights discrimination in health care & insurance.

But these changes aren’t final yet, and we need to speak up to make sure they make it across the finish line: — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 1, 2022

The RV will have a small waiting area, restroom, laboratory and two exam rooms, according to NPR.

Are mobile abortion clinics the future of Planned Parenthood? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, ending a 50-year precedent that struck down most abortion restrictions throughout the first six months of pregnancy. Missouri and other Republican-dominated states quickly imposed abortion restrictions that were considered unconstitutional under the Roe precedent, and abortion clinics have rushed to offer the procedure near the borders of these states.

Planned Parenthood built a massive abortion clinic in 2019 just across the state line from St. Louis for women seeking abortions that were illegal in Missouri and expects to see 14,000 women there annually, according to NPR. The new mobile clinic aims to reduce driving time for some women traveling out of state for abortions.

Planned Parenthood did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!