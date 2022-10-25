Poll shows real reason medical industry pushes transgenderism

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A new poll reveals some stunning details about Americans' perception of the nationwide push, including from those in the highest levels of government, for the transgender agenda.

Money.

Seventy percent of voters who have an opinion on the question confirmed that they believe "that the medical industry promoting gender transition for young children is motivated by financial gain."

The poll was conducted by Summit.org in partnership with McLaughlin and Associates, and included 1,000 likely general election voters nationwide interviewed Oct. 12-17.

"Americans disagree on many issues, but they are united in saying that the transgender movement has gone too far. They overwhelmingly suspect that social media and the medical industry are exploiting children for self-serving financial gain," said Dr. Jeff Myers, president of Summit.org.

"The burning question is, why are so many people silent if they believe the transgender movement is harming kids? What will it take for Americans to overcome the intimidation and say, 'Enough is enough?'"

The poll report said all interviews were conducted online, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

The poll showed only 30% of respondents said the medical industry wants to help struggling children in its push for transgender chemicals and body mutilations for children.

It also revealed that 75% of voters who have an opinion on the subject "believe that the transgender movement has gone too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition to the opposite sex."

Only 24% say that's not the the case.

And, the poll said, "69 percent of voters who have an opinion on the issue say that the increase in transgenderism among underage minors is the result of them being influenced to question their gender due to social media and other cultural influences."

Only 31% said that was not the case.

Transgenderism is one of the two main agendas that the Biden administration has adopted, the other being abortion. Joe Biden himself repeatedly has encouraged the idea of surgeries to "change" children from boy to girl or girl to boy. Following the science, that is impossible since being male or female is embedded in the human body down to the DNA level.

