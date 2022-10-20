Pope picks pro-abortion atheist as member of Pontifical Academy for Life

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CHURCH MILITANT) – Pope Francis has appointed a pro-abortion atheist, anti-capitalist economist and climate alarmist as a full member of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

The appointment of Dr. Mariana Mazzucato violates Francis' own 2016 statutes, which require members to "commit themselves to promoting and defending the principles regarding the value of life and the dignity of the human person," in a way "consonant with the Church's Magisterium."

Labeled as "the world's scariest economist," the professor of "economics of innovation and public value" at University College London is "admired by Bill Gates" and "consulted by governments," according to The Times, London.

