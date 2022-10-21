Potential baldness cure on horizon? Scientists grow fully mature hair follicles in lab

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) – A cure for baldness could be on the horizon after scientists generate hair follicles in a lab. A team from Yokohama National University grew fully mature follicles with long shafts.

They also improved hair follicle color after adding a drug that boosted melanin, a natural pigment. The technique involves creating skin organoids — tiny, simple versions of an organ in a Petri dish.

“Organoids were a promising tool to elucidate the mechanisms in hair follicle morphogenesis in vitro” says Tatsuto Kageyama, an assistant professor with the faculty of engineering at Yokohama National University, in a media release.

