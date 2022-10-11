'Be prepared to be shocked': Top comedian vows new show will take on 'censored' topics

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Comedian and actor John Cleese of Monty Python fame announced on Monday he is joining what he called "a free speech channel" to launch a show that touches "important information that gets censored."

Cleese and presenter Andrew Doyle are going to launch a new show on GB News, a U.K. news channel, that will take on cancel culture, woke politics, and how they impact modern politics.

He spoke on BBC Radio 4's Today program and told the host about the impending move.

