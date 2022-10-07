A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Prison reform advocate gets 40-year sentence in jail scheme

Hid escape tools inside walls of jail while it was being built

Published October 7, 2022 at 6:26pm
Published October 7, 2022 at 6:26pm
(SF GATE) – A longtime prison reform advocate was sentenced to 40 years behind bars on Thursday following his conviction for hiding guns, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of Nashville's new jail while it was being built.

Judge Steve Dozier sentenced 53-year-old Alex Friedmann after a jury found him guilty in July of vandalism that caused more than $250,000 in damage.

Friedmann's attorney asked Dozier to give Friedmann a prison term on the lower end of the 25- to 40-year sentencing range, while prosecutors sought the maximum.

