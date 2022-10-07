Prison reform advocate gets 40-year sentence in jail scheme

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(SF GATE) – A longtime prison reform advocate was sentenced to 40 years behind bars on Thursday following his conviction for hiding guns, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of Nashville's new jail while it was being built.

Judge Steve Dozier sentenced 53-year-old Alex Friedmann after a jury found him guilty in July of vandalism that caused more than $250,000 in damage.

Friedmann's attorney asked Dozier to give Friedmann a prison term on the lower end of the 25- to 40-year sentencing range, while prosecutors sought the maximum.

Read the full story ›