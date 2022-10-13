The problem with DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE' Act

(REASON) -- Our institutions have been infected by "the woke mind virus," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) told an audience at the National Conservatism conference in Miami this September. "Some of these big corporations are now exercising quasi-public power."

Is it time to fight fire with fire? To wield government power to stop a dangerous ideology from destroying America's vital institutions? DeSantis thinks so.

"We're not just going to sit idly by if you're trying to circumscribe people's freedoms," he said in the same speech. "And that's true if it's government. It's also true if it's big business."

DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate and favorite of the conservative movement, seeks to jettison the libertarian idea that the government shouldn't meddle in the affairs of private business.

