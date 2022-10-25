Proof mail-in ballots facilitate fraud

The original intent of mail-in ballots was to accommodate military, their families, legally registered voters who might, for legitimate reasons (assisted living, scheduled surgery, long haul truckers) be unable to get to a polling place on Election Day. An individual had to request an absentee ballot ahead of time.

Over time, it's morphed into an open invitation for voter fraud. As someone who has been researching and writing on election fraud since 1993, between advanced technology, dishonest, partisan voters and political operatives, the situation has only worsened.

California has gone to all mail-in ballots sent to millions in that state – even to addresses that turn out to be empty lots, banks, gas stations, or 16 ballots with different names sent to one home where only one individual lived and had never heard of those names. This month a man in Michigan received a request for a mail-in ballot addressed to his dog, Ruby. Act surprised: The project that sent the ballot is being paid for by the Michigan Democratic Party.

California has been sending mail-in ballots to voters who no longer live in California for years. I moved my disabled brother from Northern California in August 2019 to Big Spring, Texas, where I live so I can help him. In October 2020, he received a California mail-in ballot for the November election. I notified the county elections division by certified mail that my brother no longer lived in California; I hold his Power of Attorney. Before leaving California, my brother filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service.

The attempted recall of Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom was Sept. 14, 2021. My brother again received pre-notice he would receive a mail-in ballot and a couple of weeks later did receive another ballot to vote in that recall effort. Last week my brother received a new mail-in-ballot from California to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.

TRENDING: The Democrats' 'emergency'

In the 2020 general election, thousands of votes were cast in Nevada by individuals who no longer lived in the state. A law firm representing President Trump notified the Clark County district attorney that 3,062 registered voters who now lived in other states cast votes in that election. Only about one-third of relocations are in the National Change of Address database.

The Nevada GOP came out with its final analysis: "In Nevada, we found 19,218 non-military, non-student voters who have an out-of-state mailing address but claim Nevada residency. We lined up the voter lists from all counties against publicly available USPS records on permanent change of addresses to other states. Out of the 19,218 voters, 15,164 voted by mail."

How do mail-in ballots facilitate voter fraud? Let's say Mr. & Mrs. Anderson, registered Democrats, relocated from California to Austin, Texas. They, like my brother, each receive a mail in-ballot to vote in California's 2022 midterm election. On that ballot they could vote for members of the U.S. House and Senate (if it's a year in which a California U.S. Senate seat is up.). Those two votes likely go for incumbents (or challengers to fill a vacancy) who then go to Washington, D.C., and pass laws that directly affect Texans.

That's two votes in California (husband, wife). Mr. & Mrs. Anderson then both vote in Austin for the congressional candidate on their party's ticket. They voted twice in two different states, which is against the law. Did they know this was illegal? How could they not? It's a sad commentary on the moral fabric of our republic when people of any party deliberately cheat just so their "party" can win.

On Oct. 7, 2022, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled mail-in ballots unconstitutional as well as same-day registration pushed through by Democrats because of COVID. Voters in Delaware had to register by Oct. 15, and you either vote in person or register weeks in advance of the election to vote absentee. A huge step in the right direction.

I sent the ballot my brother received for the 2020 election to our Texas attorney general, Ken Paxton, but never received a response. I will do so again for this new one my brother received to vote in California's election next month. Paxton needs to direct the Texas Election Division to do the same as Nevada and find out how many ex-pats from other states are receiving mail in-ballots. Did they vote using those ballots and then voted again in Texas?

I hope it bothers you that individuals who've relocated mail in a ballot to their former state for members of Congress that pass laws that affect all Texans, Florida or other states and then vote in their new state.

What about your state? The Democrats will do anything they think they can get away with on Nov. 8. Candidates who allegedly lose have every right to file to stop certification and have a forensic audit conducted.

Our republic is all but demolished. This midterm election is make or break, so please vote.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!