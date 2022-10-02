A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin ally makes chilling call for low-yield nukes after Russia's meltdown

Ramzan Kadyrov said he believes 'more drastic measures' should be taken in Ukraine

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2022 at 4:27pm
Russia's new 'Satan-2' nuclear missile launched in April 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian forces retreated from the city of Lyman.

In a post shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believes "more drastic measures should be taken, right up to the declaration of martial law in the border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons."

Kadyrov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him to govern restive Chechnya in 2007.

Read the full story ›

