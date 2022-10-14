A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Report: 66 clinics in 15 states stop doing abortions

'The Constitution makes no reference to abortion...'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2022 at 12:34pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNS NEWS) – A new report by the Guttmacher Institute, formerly the research arm of Planned Parenthood, shows that at least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped performing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. In addition, among those 66 clinics, 26 have closed down.

Since the high court's 6-3 ruling, many states across the country have severely restricted access to abortion. "When clinics close down or stop offering abortion care, it represents a lost source of health care for their community," according to Guttmacher.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Robbie Coltrane, actor who played Hagrid in 'Harry Potter,' dead at 72
Democrats faced with need to address economy, not climate
Leftist student employees accused of sabotaging Matt Walsh livestream
Education Dept. webinar: 'Not all egg producers are women'
World's oldest practicing doctor, 100, has no plans to retire
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×