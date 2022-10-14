Report: 66 clinics in 15 states stop doing abortions

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(CNS NEWS) – A new report by the Guttmacher Institute, formerly the research arm of Planned Parenthood, shows that at least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped performing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. In addition, among those 66 clinics, 26 have closed down.

Since the high court's 6-3 ruling, many states across the country have severely restricted access to abortion. "When clinics close down or stop offering abortion care, it represents a lost source of health care for their community," according to Guttmacher.

