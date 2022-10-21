Report outlines 5 key pending congressional investigations of Democrats

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

A new report in the Hill has outlined five major investigations that the Republican Party is expected to launch should the GOP be the majority in the U.S. House after next month's elections.

Most analysts say that majority is very likely, and could be anywhere from a handful of votes to several dozen. But the key is that GOP members would head all committees, determine agendas, and control hearings.

The report explained investigations "would be a major tool" since there still likely would be the stalemate with the Senate, which might be a GOP majority but not a 60-vote threshold for filibuster purposes.

TRENDING: NPR chronicles new struggle for trans men: Abortion providers who misgender them

And then there's Joe Biden, a Democrat who likely would refuse to sign legislation the GOP wanted.

But the report noted, "With the majority also comes the ability to dictate the focus of hearings and compel testimony and documents, including some that they may have already requested but not received, through subpoenas. That could put pressure on the Biden administration. "

The first investigation listed by the Hill would be into Hunter Biden and the Biden family business activities.

The FBI just before the 2020 election influenced Big Tech to suppress Russian "disinformation" only that turned not to be disinformation but accurate reporting on Hunter Biden's business deals and the possible involvement of Joe Biden.

Should the GOP launch investigations on Democrats after next month's elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (11 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Polling showed that election influence likely took the victory away from President Trump and gave it to Biden.

Reams of details have been printed about scandals documented in the laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a repair shop, including million dollar payments to the family from Russian interests, from Chinese interests and from Ukrainian interests.

The report noted Rep. James Comer, the Kentucky representative at the top of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in line to be chair of the panel, has committed himself to hearings and investigations of the Bidens.

Comer said it's important because "we believe [Hunter Biden's] compromised Joe Biden."

The Hill reported another probable investigation is into the politicization of the Department of Justice, which as far back as 2016 was working with Democrats to fabricate the Russia collusion conspiracy theory used against President Trump.

The Hill reported, "One top topic for a GOP House will be the DOJ’s decision to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August and seize classified materials. Republicans have requested documents from the National Archives and the FBI related to the decision to refer the matter of missing documents to the FBI and to execute the search warrant. After the raid, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned Attorney General Merrick Garland to 'preserve your documents and clear your calendar.'"

And Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said he's gotten information from more than a dozen whistleblowers who have alleged FBI bias against conservatives.

Then there's COVID-19.

Republicans want to know what American dollars were used at the Wuhan, China, lab where the virus possibly originated, why COVID-positive patients were pushed into nursing homes to spread its lethality among the elderly and more.

Also up for review would be Biden's abrupt and tragic pullout of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Hundreds of Americans and thousands of nationals who had supported the U.S. mission there were left behind, even though Biden promised no one would be.

Thirteen American military members died in a bombing during that time, and the Taliban terrorists took control of the country within just days.

The Hill said also on the list would be Biden's crisis at the southern border, where he canceled President Trump's security measures and as a result, millions of illegal aliens have flooded in.

"We will give [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas a reserved parking spot, he will be testifying so much about this," House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said, according to the report.

EDITOR'S NOTE: With what has been called the "Sovietization" of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don't have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime's all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration's ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND's critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump "is the most towering political figure in living memory" and the person "most fit to lead" today's America. It's all in "STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!